Interfaith harmony deepens in Tanzania’s commercial hub Dar es Salaam during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- Interfaith harmony has deepened in Tanzania’s commercial hub, Dar es Salaam, as this year’s Muslim holy month of Ramadhan coincides with Lent, the 40-day Christian period of fasting and reflection before Easter.

‘It’s beautiful to see fasting unite us across religions. My Muslim neighbors always bring me food for iftar, and I share my meals with them,’ says Esther Mrope, a devout Catholic.

‘In the end, we are all fasting for the same reason – to reflect, to be grateful, and to remember that we are all connected,’ says retired Muslim schoolteacher Ibrahim Musa.