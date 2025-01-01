English
Facts about Ramadan fasting effects on immune system

Shafaqna EnglishThe Frontiers in Immunology has published the paper “Ramadan Fasting Exerts Immunomodulatory Effects: Insights from a Systematic Review” written by Mohammad Adawi et al. in 2017.

According to Shafaqna, this paper aimed to systematically gather the current evidence regarding the influence of Ramadan fasting on the immune system.

The effects of fasting on the immune status of fasting people are mentioned below:

  1. Ramadan fasting mildly influences the immune system and the alterations induced are transient, returning to basal pre-Ramadan status shortly afterward.
  2. Ramadan fasting during the second trimester of pregnancy was shown to be safe and did not lead to negative fetal outcomes or maternal oxidative status alterations.
  3.  Ramadan fasting in cardiac patients can have beneficial effects including lipid profile improvement and alleviation of oxidative stress.
  4. Fasting was safe in asthmatic patients and also in patients with human immunodeficiency virus/acquired immunodeficiency syndrome and autoimmune disorders.
  5. Fasting could increase immunologic markers in psychiatric patients, such as those suffering from schizophrenia.
  6. Fasting Muslim athletes who maintain intensive training schedule during Ramadan showed fluctuations of immunologic markers.
  7. Ramadan was shown to be safe in HIV patients.
  8. Ramadan was generally safe in patients with autoimmune disorders.

Source: researchgate

www.shafaqna.com

