UNRWA chief: Return of hunger crisis in Gaza as Israel blocks all food

Shafaqna English- The UNRWA chief on Monday warned that the Israeli aid blockade into Gaza could return a hunger crisis in the besieged strip.



“Humanitarian aid must be allowed into Gaza again to maintain the progress made during the first phase of the ceasefire and meet people’s basic needs,” he said, adding that there remains a risk of returning to the “deepening hunger” seen before the recent ceasefire.

UNICEF: Nine out of 10 Gazans unable to access safe drinking water

Severe water shortages in Gaza have reached critical levels, with only one in 10 people currently able to access safe drinking water, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Monday.

The situation has deteriorated further following Israel’s decision on Sunday to cut power to the enclave – in a bid to increase pressure on Hamas over hostage releases – disrupting vital desalination operations.

Rosalia Bollen, a UNICEF official in Gaza, reported that 600,000 people who had regained access to drinking water in November 2024 are once again cut off. “It’s vital for thousands of families and children to restore this connection,” she said.

Source: Aljazeera , News.un.org

