UK: Ramadan Iftar at Shakespeare’s Globe

Shafaqna English- Hundreds of Muslims and non-Muslims came together at the iconic Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre on South Bank to break their fast and celebrate Ramadhan.

Since 2013, the Ramadhan Tent Project has been organizing Open Iftar fast-breaking events in the Muslim holy month of Ramadhan as a way to bring together communities and encourage dialogue about Islam.

These events allow people from different walks of life to share a meal, learn more about the faith, and celebrate the spirit of compassion and solidarity during Ramadhan.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

