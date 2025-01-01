English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

UK: Ramadan Iftar at Shakespeare’s Globe

0

Shafaqna English- Hundreds of Muslims and non-Muslims came together at the iconic Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre on South Bank to break their fast and celebrate Ramadhan.

Since 2013, the Ramadhan Tent Project has been organizing Open Iftar fast-breaking events in the Muslim holy month of Ramadhan as a way to bring together communities and encourage dialogue about Islam.

These events allow people from different walks of life to share a meal, learn more about the faith, and celebrate the spirit of compassion and solidarity during Ramadhan.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Interfaith harmony deepens in Tanzania’s commercial hub during Ramadhan

nafiseh yazdani

Makkah Mukaramah: Over 4.87 million Iftar meals served at 2 Holy Mosques

nafiseh yazdani

Occupied West Bank: Israeli settlers storm Mosque during Ramadhan prayers

leila yazdani

Medina: Medical scooters to help pilgrims

leila yazdani

Oman: Strengthening bonds during Ramadhan

nafiseh yazdani

Mashhad: Ramadhan media productions from Imam Reza’s (AS) shrine

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.