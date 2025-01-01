Iraq: Kirkuk’s Jewish heritage struggles for preservation

Shafaqna English- In the heart of Kirkuk’s old city, near the towering walls of the ancient citadel, lies a forgotten piece of history: Jewish heritage. Today, little remains except scattered stones and fading memories.

Kirkuk was once a place where Jews, Muslims, and Christians lived side by side. Today, only fragments of that history remain.

In recent years, however, there has been some recognition of Kirkuk’s Jewish history. The Iraqi Ministry of Culture has allocated funds for the restoration of the Kirkuk Citadel, which once housed Jewish religious sites. Additionally, UNESCO has tentatively listed the citadel as a potential World Heritage Site, raising hopes for future preservation efforts.

