UN reinstates aid to Rohingya Muslims in Indonesia

The mostly Muslim ethnic Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar and thousands risk their lives each year on long and dangerous sea journeys to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

A letter dated February 28 from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), seen by AFP, said support was being cut for nearly 1,000 Rohingya refugees in Pekanbaru city on the western island of Sumatra.

But the IOM chief of mission in Indonesia told AFP the cuts have been reversed, without a reason given.

“Our largest program to provide humanitarian assistance has been reinstated,” Jeffrey Labovitz said.

“I can confirm there is no current planned reduction in services.”

The agency said in an email statement that it “remains committed to assisting Rohingya refugees in Indonesia, continuing our support as we have in the past.”