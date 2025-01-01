English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Other NewsSci-Tech

Study warns nasal herpes infection

0

Shafaqna English- A study finds that herpes infection through the nose can lead to anxiety, motor impairment and cognitive issues.

The new research looked at intranasal infection, where viral particles enter the body through the nose and have more direct access to the nervous system.

In animal experiments, the researchers observed high levels of inflammation and neuronal damage just days after HSV-1 infection. For several months after — equivalent to decades of life in humans — infected animals performed more poorly on tests of motor coordination and memory and exhibited more anxiety-like behavior when compared to controls.

The researchers also studied heparanase, a cellular enzyme the group previously studied for its role in HSV-1 reinfection and long-term effects. Animals with a deactivated gene for heparanase did not show the same neurobehavioral deficits after infection as control animals. That suggests the enzyme mediates some of the virus’ damaging effects in the brain.

Source: University of Illinois Chicago

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Study Reveals Childhood Adversity Influences Depression Risk Through DNA Changes

parniani

PsyPost: Neuroscientists Identify Brain Cells Behind Intelligent Decision-Making

parniani

Indian AX4 mission to conduct scientific experiments

parniani

MIT Develops AI Linking Sight and Sound Without Human Guidance

parniani

Study finds cabbage could protect gut

parniani

Researchers: Genes in bacterial genomes arranged in meaningful order

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.