Study warns nasal herpes infection

Shafaqna English- A study finds that herpes infection through the nose can lead to anxiety, motor impairment and cognitive issues.

The new research looked at intranasal infection, where viral particles enter the body through the nose and have more direct access to the nervous system.

In animal experiments, the researchers observed high levels of inflammation and neuronal damage just days after HSV-1 infection. For several months after — equivalent to decades of life in humans — infected animals performed more poorly on tests of motor coordination and memory and exhibited more anxiety-like behavior when compared to controls.

The researchers also studied heparanase, a cellular enzyme the group previously studied for its role in HSV-1 reinfection and long-term effects. Animals with a deactivated gene for heparanase did not show the same neurobehavioral deficits after infection as control animals. That suggests the enzyme mediates some of the virus’ damaging effects in the brain.

Source: University of Illinois Chicago

