Germany: Police assault women with Palestinian flags

Shafaqna English- On March 8, International Women’s Day police in Germany turned a peaceful pro-Palestinian march in Berlin into a scene of violence.

What began as a demonstration of solidarity with Palestinian women quickly descended into chaos, as officers targeted protesters, mostly women, with disproportionate force, leaving many injured and traumatized.

Witnesses reported police punching, choking, and assaulting demonstrators, with one young woman violently dragged away. Instead, a march intended to honor women’s resistance became a display of state repression.

The aim of the protest was clear: to call for an end to violence and advocate for peace, both in Palestine and everywhere else.

But the response from German police was anything but peaceful.r

