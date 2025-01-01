Pakistan: Security forces free 80 hostages captured by attacker to Jaffar Express

Shafaqna English- Pakistan’s Security forces have successfully rescued 80 hostages from terrorists who attacked the Jaffar Express in the Bolan Pass, according to security sources on Tuesday.

The rescued individuals include 43 men, 26 women, and 11 children. Efforts are still underway to ensure the safe release of the remaining passengers.

Officials confirmed that security forces have surrounded the attackers, and the operation will continue until all terrorists are neutralized. Authorities remain committed to bringing the situation to a successful and safe resolution.

According to security sources, the attackers stopped the Jaffar Express inside Tunnel No 8 and took control of the train, holding passengers hostage.

Despite the challenging terrain and the remote location, security forces have swiftly surrounded the area and initiated a clearance operation to neutralise the attackers and free the hostages.

The hostages include a significant number of women and children, with security sources confirming the terrorists are in contact with their foreign facilitators. The operation will continue until all the terrorists have been eliminated and the hostages are safely rescued, the ISPR stated.

Security sources have condemned the targeting of innocent civilians, noting that the actions of the terrorists are entirely disconnected from any cause related to Islam, Pakistan, or Balochistan. The clearance operation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as the situation develops, they added.

ISPR confirmed that the terrorists responsible for the cowardly attack on the Jaffer Express are in contact with their mastermind in Afghanistan. According to sources, the terrorists have been using women and children as human shields, further complicating the operation.

The use of human shields and the challenging terrain has led to the operation being carried out with extreme caution, the sources said. Security forces have vowed to continue the operation until the last terrorist is eliminated.

Following the attack, sources reported that Indian and anti-state social media have become unusually active. Since the time of the attack, Indian media, social media platforms, and anti-state accounts have been relentlessly spreading misleading, false, and fake propaganda.

Efforts to create panic through the distribution of fake news have been noted, with sources revealing that old videos, AI-generated content, outdated images, fake WhatsApp messages, and posters are being used. This is part of a failed attempt to incite the public through a malicious social media campaign, the sources confirmed, ISPR maintained.

In addition, social media accounts linked to terrorists are reportedly supporting Indian media in spreading anti-Pakistan rhetoric. Indian media, sources claim, is misleading the public by showcasing the analysis of self-exiled Baloch leaders living outside Pakistan, the statement read.

The public is advised to rely on verified sources for accurate information, as opposed to the fabricated propaganda currently circulating on social media, sources urged, it added.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has dispatched rescue teams after reports of intense firing on the Jaffer Express. The government has declared an emergency at Sibi hospital, with ambulances and security forces dispatched to the site of the incident.

However, Balochistan spokesperson Shahid Rind mentioned that officials are facing difficulties in reaching the site due to the challenging terrain. “The railway department has sent more trains to the site to provide rescue,” he added.

Rind further stated, “The scale of the incident and the possibility of terrorist elements are being determined. The Balochistan government has ordered that emergency measures be taken, and all institutions remain active.”

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, stating, “The beasts who fire on innocent passengers do not deserve any concessions.” He also expressed his hope for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

