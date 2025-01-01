Researchers: Transforming clothes into a wearable human-computer interface

Shafaqna English- Washable gesture-based technology could improve electronic textiles.

Researchers have created washable and durable magnetic field sensing electronic textiles which will allow users to interact with everyday textiles or specialized clothing by simply pointing their finger above a sensor.

The researchers show how they placed tiny flexible and highly responsive magnetoresistive sensors within braided textile yarns compatible with conventional textile manufacturing. The garment can be operated by the user across a variety of functions through the use of a ring or glove which would require a miniature magnet. The sensors are seamlessly integrated within the textile, allowing the position of the sensors to be indicated using dyeing or embroidering, acting as touchless controls or ‘buttons’.

The technology, which could even be in the form of a textile-based keyboard, can be integrated into clothing and other textiles and can work underwater and across different weather conditions. Importantly, the researchers argue, it is not prone to accidental activation unlike some capacitive sensors in textiles and textile-based switches.

The technology could be applied to areas such as temperature or safety controls for specialized clothing, gaming, or interactive fashion — such as allowing its users to employ simple gestures to control LEDs or other illuminating devices embedded in the textiles. Furthermore, the research team demonstrates the technology on a variety of uses, including a functional armband allowing navigational control in a virtual reality environment, and a self-monitoring safety strap for a motorcycle helmet.

Source: Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf

www.shafaqna.com