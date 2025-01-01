Pakistan’s looming crisis: Climate change-water shortages

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir- Pakistan has been struggling with a worsening water crisis for several years, with no immediate solution in sight. The situation has become increasingly dire, affecting both urban and rural populations across the country. In major cities like Karachi, water shortages have become a common occurrence, with taps running dry for days at a time.

Rural areas, such as Cholistan, are even worse off, as both humans and livestock endure extreme water scarcity, leading to widespread suffering. Millions of Pakistanis face the harsh reality of water insecurity daily, making it one of the country’s most pressing issues.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, Pakistan has urged the global community to take action. The country has put forth its concerns at the 2026 UN Water Conference, seeking international cooperation to address the looming crisis. At the conference’s organisational session, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, emphasised the urgent need for sustainable water management, highlighting the nation’s vulnerability to climate change.

He warned that if significant measures are not taken, Pakistan could face severe water shortages by 2035, further threatening food security, economic stability, and public health.

One of the key concerns raised by the ambassador was the issue of cross-border water cooperation, particularly with India. Pakistan and India share multiple rivers, making transboundary water management a sensitive and politically charged issue. Strengthening water agreements between the two countries is crucial to ensuring fair distribution and preventing future disputes.

Water must not become a tool for political conflict but rather a shared resource that benefits both nations. Pakistan has launched initiatives such as ‘Living Indus’ and ‘Recharge Pakistan’ to improve water conservation and management, but these programs need significant expansion and stronger implementation to have a lasting impact. Additionally, greater transparency in water-sharing agreements and improved infrastructure for water storage and distribution are essential steps toward securing Pakistan’s future water supply.

Climate change remains one of the biggest threats to Pakistan’s water security. The country depends heavily on seasonal rainfall and snowmelt from glaciers in the northern mountains to replenish its rivers. However, these natural water sources have become increasingly unreliable due to rising global temperatures. Pakistan’s response to climate change has been inadequate, with little investment in adaptive technologies.

The agricultural sector, which consumes the largest share of Pakistan’s water resources, has failed to adopt modern irrigation techniques that could significantly reduce water wastage. Poor urban planning and unchecked construction further exacerbate the crisis by reducing groundwater recharge and increasing the risk of devastating flash floods.

At the local level, water scarcity is also worsened by mismanagement and corruption. In Karachi, for instance, the notorious tanker mafia has gained control over water distribution, forcing residents to pay exorbitant amounts for access to a basic necessity. While some communities struggle to obtain even a few litres of water, wealthier households continue to waste large amounts of it.

The Lahore High Court’s recent decision to fine individuals for excessive water use, such as washing cars at home, is a small but positive step toward conservation. However, broader policies and stricter regulations are needed to curb wastage and ensure that water resources are distributed more equitably, especially during peak summer months when shortages are at their worst.

Pakistan’s water crisis is not an isolated issue but part of a much larger global challenge. According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), around 1.1 billion people worldwide lack access to clean drinking water, while nearly 2.7 billion people experience water shortages for at least one month every year. Poor sanitation due to water scarcity affects 2.4 billion people, increasing the risk of diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and polio.

In Pakistan, contaminated water has played a direct role in the continued persistence of polio, making the improvement of water purification and waste management systems a critical priority.

Pakistan’s call for international cooperation on water security is a necessary step in addressing the crisis. However, real progress cannot be achieved through diplomatic appeals alone. The country must take responsibility for its own water management through strong national policies and practical conservation strategies.

To secure its water future, Pakistan must invest in desalination plants, large-scale water recycling projects, and modern irrigation methods to reduce agricultural waste. Climate-resilient strategies and sustainable urban planning should also be adopted to mitigate the effects of water shortages. Only through immediate and decisive action can Pakistan hope to overcome its water crisis and ensure a sustainable future for its people.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article