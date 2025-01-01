[Video] Seeking Forgiveness & True Success

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Day 10: Seeking Forgiveness & True Success | Ramadhan Reflections”

🌙 We all seek God’s forgiveness, but have we truly prepared our hearts to receive it?

As we enter the second third of Ramadan—the days of forgiveness, this powerful supplication reminds us that true success isn’t in wealth or status, but in:

✅ Placing complete trust in God – Knowing that every blessing & hardship is from Him.

✅ Attaining real success – Being saved from Hellfire & drawn closer to Paradise.

✅ Seeking nearness to God – Because the greatest honor is being counted among His closest servants.

📖 “O God! Make me among those who trust in You, those who are truly successful, and those drawn near to You.”

🔹 Are we relying on God fully, or still holding onto fear?

🔹 Are we chasing worldly success, or what truly matters?

🔹 Are we striving for closeness to God, or just going through the motions?

