Commentary on the Holy Quran (2:3-4)

2.3 Characteristics of the Righteous People

2:3 (The Righteous people) are those who believe in the unseen and establish salaat (the obligatory daily prayers performed five times each day) and spend out what We (Allah) have provided them.

2:4 And (those) who believe in that (the Qur’an) which has been revealed to you (the Prophet) and that (scriptures) which was revealed (to messengers) before you, and they are sure of the Hereafter.

Commentary: Verse 2:3-4 mentions five characteristics of righteous people, which are:

1) Belief in the unseen

2) The establishment of prayers

3) Belief in giving charity

4) Belief in divine scriptures

5) Belief in the Hereafter

Belief in the Unseen ( يُؤْمِنُونَ بِالْغَيْبِ) : The first cited characteristic of a righteous person is to believe in the realm of the unseen, such as Allah (SWT), divine revelations, angels, the Day of Judgment, Heaven and Hell, etc.

The revelation of the Qur’an from God’s kingdom to the heart of the Prophet (SAWA) is not disclosed to anyone. No ordinary individual physically witnessed the descent of angel Gabriel from the heavens to earth and observed the revelation of the Qur’an’s verses to the heart of the Prophet. Despite this, righteous people believe in the revelation of the Qur’an. In contrast, disbelievers cast doubts on the authenticity of the revelation of the Qur’an. They asked the Prophet (SAWA) to bring them a paper book from the heavens so that they could feel it with their hands and read it with their eyes[1]. Allah (SWT) mentioned that even if He sent such a book, they still would not believe in it[2]:

6:7 And even if We had sent down to you, [O Mohammad], a written scripture on a paper and they touched it with their hands, the disbelievers would say, “This is not but obvious magic.”

Some aspects of the realm of the unseen, such as Heaven and Hell, are temporarily absent from our sight but will be seen eventually on the Day of Judgment. In contrast, Allah (SWT) is neither a physical object nor a metaphysical being. Hence, it is impossible to see and detect Him with our five senses.

Establishment of Prayers ( يُقِيمُونَ الصَّلَاةَ) : The second cited quality of a righteous person is to establish daily prayers. The verb “Yuqim una” (يُقِيمُونَ), used in this verse, is derived from the words “Iqamah” (اقامه) and “Qyam” (قيام), and the latter two words mean to raise an object, such as a flag, pole, or the mast of a sailing boat. These objects perform their purpose when lifted.

A raised flag symbolizes the sovereignty of a country. A raised pole keeps a tent upright, and a raised mast supports the cruising of a sailboat. “Yuqim una Salaat” (يُقِيمُونَ الصَّلَاةَ) means to perform daily prayers in a manner in which the associated benefits of salaat manifest themselves in the worshipper’s personality[3].

Performing salaat with proper etiquette restrains man from participating in indecency and evil[4] and instill noble traits such as patience, perseverance, generosity, honesty, integrity, and chastity[5]in the personality of the worshipper.

The etiquette of salaat begins with the clothes of the worshipper, the water used for ablution, and the place of worship. These should be obtained through halal (permissible) means. Prayers should be performed calmly, on time, and with full awe and reverence of Allah[6].

The Prophet (SAWA) mentioned that the daily prayers wash sins as water washes filth from body and cloth. Similarly, Imam Ali (AS) stated that daily prayers cleanse sins as the wind blows away dry leaves from trees[7].

The Qur’an warns those who neglect their salaat[8]. On the Day of Judgment, sinners will be asked what led them to the Hellfire, and they will reply that they were not devoted to prayer[9].

Salaat is a pillar of all Ibrahimic religions. After Prophet Ibrahim (AS) raised the walls of Kaaba, he stood next to it and said: “O my Lord! Make me and my offspring establish salaat.[10]” Allah commanded Prophet Musa (AS) to perform salaat[11]. Prophet Isa (AS) spoke miraculously in his cradle and said that Allah (SWT) had advised him to perform salaat and give charity[12]. Allah also commanded Prophet Mohammad (SAWA) to instruct his family to establish salaat[13].

B elief in Charity ( وَمِمَّا رَزَقْنَاهُمْ يُنفِقُونَ) : This verse asserts that righteous people share their blessings, particularly their wealth and income, with fellow human beings.

The desire for wealth and looking after one’s wellbeing are essential elements of existence. Humankind is inclined to restrain their spending on charity in fear that it might diminish their personal financial security. This fear is echoed in the Qur’an where it says, “If you possessed the treasure of the mercy of my Lord, then you would surely hold back for fear of spending (on charity), and man is ever miserly[14]!”

However, spending on charity leads to financial prosperity. The Qur’an states that those who spend on charity are like a farmer who plants a single grain, which will then produce several hundred grains[15]. Spending on charity brings us closer to Allah (SWT) and controls our greed.

The annals of history are littered with the arrogant individuals who did not believe in giving charity. Qaroun [Arabic: (قَارُونَ)] was an individual who lived during the time of Prophet Musa (AS). He was gifted an enormous treasure, so much so that carrying the keys to his wealth was a burden reserved for the strongest of strong men[16].

He claimed that he earned his wealth through his skill and refused to share it with his kin. He disregarded the fact that Allah was the real owner[17] of the wealth, and that he was simply a trustee of God’s wealth on earth[18]. One day, when Qaroun appeared amongst his people to show off his wealth, the earth swallowed him, along with his treasure. Arrogance, greed, and selfishness destroyed Qaroun’s eternal prosperity.

Believing in All Divine Messengers : Righteous people also believe in the Qur’an and acknowledge the existence of all preceding divine messengers and their scriptures, such as the Torah of Prophet Musa (AS), the Injeel of Prophet Isa (AS), and the Psalms of Prophet Dawood (AS).

The Qur’an affirms the existence of preceding divine messengers, their miracles, and scriptures. Five chapters of the Qur’an are named after Prophet Yunus, Hud, Yusuf, Ibrahim, and Noah. Also, the Qur’an mentions the names of 25 preceding prophets and highlights their noble characteristics and virtues. Reciprocally, the Torah and Injeel also confirmed the coming of Prophet Mohammad (SAWA). This is stated in chapter As-Saffat (61:6):

وَإِذْ قَالَ عِيسَى ابْنُ مَرْيَمَ يَا بَنِي إِسْرَائِيلَ إِنِّي رَسُولُ اللَّـهِ إِلَيْكُم مُّصَدِّقًا لِّمَا بَيْنَ يَدَيَّ مِنَ التَّوْرَاةِ وَمُبَشِّرًا بِرَسُولٍ يَأْتِي مِن بَعْدِي اسْمُهُ أَحْمَدُ ……﴿٦﴾

61:6 And remember when Isa, the son of Mary, said: “O Children of Israel! I am the messenger of Allah (sent) to you, confirming the Law (which came) before me, and giving glad tidings of a Messenger to come after me, whose name shall be Ahmad.”

Allah (SWT) sent 124,000 messengers[19] since the time of Prophet Adam (AS). All prophets shared the same goal and objective: to invite people to worship Allah (SWT) and be morally upright[20]. Therefore, there were no differences amongst messengers in their truthfulness, legitimacy, goal, or mission[21]. However, some messengers held higher ranks over others[22]. For instance, the missions of messengers before Prophet Mohammad (SAWA) were limited to their era and regions[23], while the mission of Prophet Mohammad (SAWA) was for all of humanity[24].

In conclusion, believing in and respecting all divine messengers is one of the fundamental tenets of Islam, and Allah (SWT) acknowledges His messengers in fulfilling their noble mission[25].

Believing in the Hereafter : After physical death, a body decomposes to dust. However, the soul continues to live in an intermediate state, known as purgatory. Living in purgatory continues until the Day of Judgment, during which the soul and body will be reunited, and eternal life will begin afterward.

On the Day of Judgment, Allah (SWT) will judge every deed, including every hidden thing, whether good or evil. Righteous people will enjoy divine blessings in Paradise, and evildoers will face the consequences of their malicious deeds.

One day, a man brought a handful of crumbled bone to the Prophet and asked, “Who would be able to bring these bones back to life[26]?” A verse was revealed that the same God who created them for the first time would bring them back to life with their identical fingertips[27].

The Day of Judgment is mentioned approximately 2,000 times in the Qur’an. This shows the importance of belief in the Hereafter and how that belief or lack thereof shapes human behavior. Those who deny the Hereafter[28] recklessly pursue happiness in life. Chapter al-Maun mentions selfishness, greed, and cruelty towards the poor and needy are the characteristics of such people :

107:1-3 Have you seen the one who calls the judgment day a lie? It is he who turns down the orphans. And never encourages the feeding of the destitute.

Remembrance of the agony of death[29] (سَكْرَةُ الْمَوْتِ), the terror of the grave, and the horror of the blazing fire in the Hereafter awakens ones’ conscience and destroys the desire to sin. A person who firmly believes that he will have to be accountable in front of Allah never defrauds and abandons honesty[30]. Unfortunately, people weak in faith are the ones who take sin lightly.

Regarding the terror of the grave, Imam Ali (AS) said[31]:

يَا عِبَادَ اللَّهِ‏ مَا بَعْدَ الْمَوْتِ‏ لِمَنْ‏ لَا يُغْفَرُ لَهُ‏ أَشَدُّ مِنَ الْمَوْتِ الْقَبْرَ فَاحْذَرُوا ضَيْقَهُ وَ ضَنْكَهُ وَ ظُلْمَتَهُ وَ غُرْبَتَهُ إِنَّ الْقَبْرَ يَقُولُ كُلَّ يَوْمٍ أَنَا بَيْتُ الْغُرْبَةِ أَنَا بَيْتُ التُّرَابِ أَنَا بَيْتُ الْوَحْشَةِ أَنَا بَيْتُ الدُّودِ وَ الْهَوَامِّ وَ الْقَبْرُ رَوْضَةٌ مِنْ رِيَاضِ الْجَنَّةِ أَوْ حُفْرَةٌ مِنْ حُفَرِ النِّيرَانِ …

“O servants of Allah! The state of a person in the grave whose sins are not forgiven is more horrifying than death itself. Fear its (the grave’s) narrowness; it’s squeezing, its imprisonment, and its loneliness. Verily the grave calls out daily: ‘I am the house of loneliness, the house of terror and worms.’ The grave is like a garden of Paradise for a good-doer, while it is like a dungeon of Hell for the evildoers. Allah tells His enemies, He will send 99 serpents in their graves that will tear their flesh and smash their bones, and this punishment will continue till the Day of Judgment. If one such serpent exhales towards the earth, all the plants and trees will be destroyed. O servants of Allah! Your souls are tender, and your bodies delicate; you cannot confront any ordinary serpent of this world, how then will you face them?”

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:2 [الَّذِينَ] Those who [يُؤْمِنُونَ] believe [بِالْغَيْبِ] in the unseen [وَيُقِيمُونَ] and establish [الصَّلَاةَ] the prayer [وَمِمَّا] and out of what [رَزَقْنَاهُمْ] we have provided them [يُنفِقُونَ] they spend.

2.3 [وَالَّذِينَ] And those who [يُؤْمِنُونَ] believe [بِمَا] in what [أُنزِلَ] is sent down [إِلَيْكَ] to you [وَمَا] and what [أُنزِلَ] was sent down [مِن] from [قَبْلِكَ] before you [وَبِالْآخِرَةِ] and in the Hereafter [هُمْ] they [يُوقِنُونَ] firmly believe.

