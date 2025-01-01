Commentary on the Holy Quran (2:6)

Shafaqna English- Commentary on the 2nd Chapter of the Holy Quran by Mohammad Sobhanie.

Characteristics of Those Who Consciously Reject Faith

2:6 Those who (deliberately) reject Faith will not believe whether you (O! Prophet) warn them or not.

2:7 Allah has sealed their hearts and their hearing. Their vision is veiled, and a great punishment awaits them.

Commentary: The above verses assert that Allah (SWT) seals the hearts (faculty of the intellect) and hearing of obstinate disbelievers and veils their vision. Consequently, they will not believe whether the Prophet (SAW) preaches to them or not. How does God seal a person’s faculty in such a manner?

Human beings are born with the innate nature of leaning towards righteousness and despising immoral behavior[1]. However, one’s deeds and actions influence their ongoing development of human traits, character, and personality.

Good deeds enlighten one’s intellect with wisdom [(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن تَتَّقُوا اللَّـهَ يَجْعَل لَّكُمْ فُرْقَانًا), Al-Anfal 8:29] and flourishes their inner beauty. In contrast, perpetually bad behavior gradually fades their innate goodness. For instance, man naturally loves and appreciates truth and honesty, but continuous lying changes the nature of man to a pathological liar. Similarly, man loves the virtue of generosity, but avarice molds a stingy character in him.

Regarding sin, the Prophet (SAWA) said[2]:

إِنَّ الْعَبْدَ إِذا أَذْنَبَ ذَنْباً نَکَتَتْ فِى قَلْبِهِ نُکْتَةً سَوْداءَ، فِإِنْ تابَ وَ نَزَعَ وَ اسْتَغْفَرَ صَقَلَ قَلْبُهُ، وَ إِنْ عادَ زادَتْ حَتّى تَعْلُو قَلْبَهُ، فَذلِکَ الرَّينُ الَّذِى ذَکَرَ اللّهُ فِى الْقُرْآنِ: کَلاّ بَلْ رانَ عَلى قُلُوبِهِمْ ما کانُوا يکْسِبُونَ:

When a person sins, a dark stain (metaphorically) is formed in his heart. If he repents and turns away from sin and asks for forgiveness, then the stain fades away, and his heart is polished. But if he continues to sin, the stain will spread and eventually cover his whole heart. This stain is called “rust” in chapter Al-Mutaffifin (83:14):

كَلَّا بَلْ رَانَ عَلَىٰ قُلُوبِهِم مَّا كَانُوا يَكْسِبُونَ ﴿١٤﴾

83:14 Their hearts have become rusted on account of their evil deeds

Allah (SWT) made righteousness a virtue to enlighten one’s intellect and sharpen their conscience, whereas evil deeds impair intelligence and judgment. For this reason, the verse attributes the sealing of hearts, ears, and eyesight to Allah (SWT).

Word-for-Word Translation:

2.6 [إِنَّ] Indeed, [الَّذِينَ] those who [كَفَرُوا] disbelieved [سَوَاءٌ] it is same [عَلَيْهِمْ] to them [أَأَنذَرْتَهُمْ] whether you warned them [أَمْ] or [لَمْ] not [تُنذِرْهُمْ] you warned them, [لَا] not [يُؤْمِنُونَ] they believe.

2.7 [خَتَمَ] Has set a seal [اللَّـهُ] Allah [عَلَىٰ] on [قُلُوبِهِمْ] their hearts [وَعَلَىٰ] and on [سَمْعِهِمْ] their hearing [وَعَلَىٰ] and on [أَبْصَارِهِمْ] their vision [غِشَاوَةٌ] is a veil [وَلَهُمْ] and for them [عَذَابٌ] is a punishment [عَظِيمٌ] great.

Notes:

[1]. Al-Hujurat 49:9 and Ar-Rum 30:30.

[2]. Tafseer-e-Namoona, Vol.26 P. 262.

www.shafaqna.com