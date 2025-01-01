EU to unveil series of reforms to overall migration policy

Shafaqna English- The European Commission is expected to unveil a series of reforms to the EU’s overall migration policy.

“I aim to make it possible for member states to think about new, innovative ideas, including return hubs,” EU Commission chief Magnus Brunner said during a closed-door briefing on Monday, as reported by the European news platform Euractiv on Tuesday.

Brunner believes the issue of returns is “existential” to the bloc. “We try to give people the feeling that they have control over what is happening in Europe,” the Commissioner told journalists, reported Euractiv. He stressed that if the democratic center parties do not address the issue, “we will lose the trust of our citizens altogether.” More details are expected to be announced later on Tuesday.

Source: Info Migrants

