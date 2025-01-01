English
Saudi Arabia restores authenticity to Najran’s historical Mosque

Shafaqna English- Al-Zubair bin Al-Awwam Mosque in Najran is undergoing restoration as part of the second phase of the project for the development of historic Mosques.

The project aims to correct previous renovations that introduced non-authentic materials, restoring the mosque to its original heritage style, reflective of the Najran region, according to the Saudi Press Agency. Built in 1966, the Mosque spans 1,436 sq. meters and accommodates 1,000 worshippers, the SPA added.

Its construction follows traditional methods, featuring horizontal courses and roofing made from wood extracted from palm trunks, fronds, and tamarisk trees.

