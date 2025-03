Shafaqna English- Heavy rainfall and floods over the past month have claimed the lives of 80 people across Afghanistan and injured more than 100 others.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority’s data, over 1,800 houses and 3,000 acres of farmland have been destroyed due to these floods and heavy rains.

Afghanistan is an agricultural country, but the lack of a proper farming system has made farmers more vulnerable to natural disasters.

Source: Tolo News

