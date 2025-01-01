English
[Video] Ramadhan 2025: Day 11 Special Programs

Shafaqna English- Special Program of Islamic Centers on the 11th Day of Ramadhan 2025.

Islamic Centre Of England | Ramadhan The Month of the Quran – Day 11 –  2025

Hyderi Islamic Centre | Eve of 11th Shahr Ramadhan | Sheikh Mustafa Masood

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_1zd21apAzs&t=19s

[LIVE] Eve of 11th Ramadhan | Daily Duas & Short Lecture | HIC Peterborough | 11/03/2025

MYC Media | Ring Structure of the Quran – Sayed Mohammad Baqer Qazwini | Ramadhan 2025 – Night 11

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AArt9yh8yoI&t=60s

Islamic Educational Center of Orange County | What Happens After Death? | Ramadhan 1446/2025 Night 11 | Sayed Mohammed Al-Qazwini

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxlabFrGywA

SICM Mahfil Ali | Monday 10 March 2025 – 11th Night of Ramadhan 1446

