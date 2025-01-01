English
Ahkam Graph: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Fasting – Adulthood”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Fasting – Adulthood”.

Question: What is the Islam ruling in regards to someone who attained the age of adulthood but he/she did not fast? Does he/she have to give Kaffarah in addition to the Qadha of the fasts?

Answer: If he thinks that he did not know the meaning of Taklif (obligation) at that time or considers probable that he was certain that eating was allowed, observing the Qadha of the skipped fast only is sufficient.

