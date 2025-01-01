[Video] Purifying the Heart – Loving Virtue & Avoiding Sin

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Day 11: Purifying the Heart – Loving Virtue & Avoiding Sin | A Powerful Du’a“

🌙 Do we truly love what God loves, or are we still drawn to things that pull us away from God?

Sometimes, it’s not just our actions that distance us from God, but the unseen burdens within:

✔ Sins we haven’t repented for

✔ Habits we haven’t broken

✔ Distractions that keep us distant today’s powerful supplication is a heartfelt plea for internal transformation. We ask God to:

✅ Make virtue and kindness beloved to us – So that righteousness becomes effortless.

✅ Make sin and disobedience detestable to us – So we instinctively avoid what displeases God.

✅ Protect us from God’s anger and punishment – So we walk a path of mercy and guidance.

📖 “O’ God! Make beloved to me virtue, make hated to me immorality, and bar me from Your displeasure and punishment.”

🔹 Are we actively shaping our hearts to love what is good?

🔹 Are we strengthening our spiritual resilience against temptation?

🔹 Are we prioritizing God’s pleasure over temporary desires?

