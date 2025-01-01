Save the Children: 18 Health centers in Afghanistan closed due to funding cuts

Shafaqna English– Save the Children reported that at least 18 health centers closed in Afghanistan, and 14 more will close in the coming month due to reduced funding following the cut in foreign aid.

In a report, the organization stated that it has also suspended life-saving programs for malnourished children due to funding cuts.

The report reads: “In Afghanistan, the loss of funding has already led to the closure of 18 health facilities supported by Save the Children and its partner. Only 14 Save the Children clinics have enough funding to remain open for one more month, and without new financial support, they will be forced to close. These 32 clinics supported over 134,000 children in January alone.”

Source: Tolo News

