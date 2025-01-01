Report: Islamophobic incidents in Australia reached ‘crisis level’

Shafaqna English- Islamophobic attacks in Australia have reached crisis level, with incidents of abuse against Muslims more than doubling in the past two years, according to new research.

The incidents were reported between January 2023 and November 2024, according to a new report by the Islamophobia Register of Australia compiled by researchers from Monash and Deakin universities.

According to the report, Muslim women and girls were targeted in 60% of physical assaults, 79% of verbal assaults, and all spitting incidents, almost all of which were committed by men. In total, the report estimated there were 309 in-person incidents.

The researchers involved in the study examined data from hundreds of reports made to the Islamophobia Register of Australia and 18,000 social media posts shared on X during the period.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com