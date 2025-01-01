War casts shadow over Ramadhan for Sudanese

Shafaqna English- During Ramadhan, ongoing war, insecurity, and economic hardship have led to subdued markets in Port Sudan, with fewer shops offering traditional products.

Time-honored Ramadhan traditions have all but disappeared. The usual processions, storefront decorations, and the “El Mesaharaty”- drummers waking people for the pre-dawn meal- are absent due to security concerns and curfews.

Forced to flee his home in Ed Hussein, southern Khartoum, Abdul-Salam resettled in Um Dawanban, where he opened a small grocery store. Yet, in this new place, the scars of war are still everywhere: Charred buildings, bullet-riddled walls, and rubble-strewn streets stand as stark reminders of the recent clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In front of his small store in the Um Dawanban area, east of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, Mubarak Abdul-Salam has put up simple decorations- colorful, illuminated crescents and moons- to mark the arrival of the Muslim holy Month of Ramadhan.

Source: Xinhua

