Canada: Post unveils Eid stamp depicting prayer rug

Shafaqna English- Canada Post has introduced a new commemorative stamp honoring Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha.

This year’s stamp features Canadian Prayer Rug, an artwork symbolizing the historic connections between Indigenous and Muslim communities in Canada.

“[The rug] celebrates the deep, enduring connection between Indigenous and Muslim communities, which helped to open the country’s first Mosque in Edmonton in 1938,” Canada Post wrote in a news release, CBC reported.

“More than a work of art, the rug symbolizes unity and multiculturalism within Treaty 6 Territory, which includes Edmonton.”

The Canadian Prayer Rug was created in 2016 through The Green Room, a youth-support initiative of Islamic Family, an Edmonton-based charity providing culturally sensitive services.

The project brought together Métis artist Kit Craven and Muslim weaver Noor Iqbal, who designed the rug based on interviews with Indigenous Elders and descendants of Canada’s early Muslim settlers.

The rug’s intricate design represents Alberta’s diverse landscapes and seasons. At its heart, an archway and a lodgepole pine—a tree integral to Indigenous lodges—echo the cypress trees of Muslim settlers’ homelands.