Iraq: 27,000 antiquities returned to national museum

Shafaqna English- 27,000 artifacts have been returned to the Iraqi National Museum as part of remarkable efforts to conserve the country’s cultural legacy, Head of the Iraqi State Board of Antiquities and Heritage, Ali Obaid Shalgham said.

In a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Shalgham explained that 7,000 artifacts from ancient civilizations that have significant artistic and cultural value have been recovered from abroad and brought back to the Iraqi National Museum.

More than 20,000 items have been seized within Iraq as a result of security operations, Shalgham continued, and are now displayed at the Iraqi National Museum.

Iraq’s historic treasures have been subjected to ongoing looting and destruction since the USA’s invasion in 2003, a condition aggravated by increasing theft throughout waves of instability.

In 2015, the terrorist group Daesh seized several archaeological sites, using explosives and bulldozers to destroy priceless artifacts. Among the damaged structures was the Bull of Nimrud, an emblem of the Assyrian civilization that had stood at the location.

Source: Iraqi News

