Saudi cities shift toward nightlife during Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- During Ramadhan, Saudi Arabia cities shift their rhythm toward nightlife, continuing until just before dawn.

In light of the fasting from food and drink throughout the day in Ramadhan, establishments extend their opening hours later into the evening.

Markets and roads can be seen teeming with shoppers at night, and homes are busy welcoming visitors.

Reham Al-Azwari, clinical nutrition track leader at the Mecca Health Cluster, spoke to Arab News about the importance of healthy eating habits during Ramadhan to enhance productivity as working hours shift.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

