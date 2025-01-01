English
International Shia News Agency
[Video] Ramadhan 2025: Day 13 Special Programs

Shafaqna English- Special Program of Islamic Centers on the 13th Day of Ramadhan 2025.

MYC Media | Tahrif of the Quran – Sayed Mohammad Baqer Qazwini

Islamic Centre Of England | Ramadhan The Month of the Quran – Day 13 –  2025

Hyderi Islamic Centre | Eve of 13th Shahr Ramadhan | Sheikh Mustafa Masood

[LIVE] Eve of 13th Ramadhan | Daily Duas & Short Lecture | HIC Peterborough | 13/03/2025

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qM-KS3a1T-Y&t=15s

Islamic Educational Center of Orange County | The Levels of Patience | Ramadhan 1446/2025 Night 13 | Sayed Mahdi Qazwini

SICM Mahfil Ali | Wednesday 12 March 2025 – 13th Night of Ramadhan 1446

