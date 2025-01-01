[Video] Strength Through Contentment, Justice, & Self-Sacrifice | A Powerful Du’a

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Day 12: Strength Through Contentment, Justice, & Self-Sacrifice | A Powerful Du’a”
🌙 True strength is not just about endurance or willpower—it’s about something deeper.
✔ A heart that remains steadfast
✔ A soul that doesn’t waver in the face of challenges
✔ Faith that withstands the test of time Today’s powerful supplication is a plea for inner resilience, asking God to:
✅ Grant us contentment – So we find peace in what He has given us.
✅ Guide us to act with justice – So we uphold fairness and integrity in all we do.
✅ Help us practice self-sacrifice – So we give, even when we are in need.
✅ Protect us from fear and instability – So we place our full trust in God.
📖 “O’ God! Beautify me with chastity, cover me with contentment, guide me toward justice, and protect me from all I fear.”
🔹 Are we truly content with what God has given us?
🔹 Are we upholding fairness in all aspects of our lives?
🔹 Are we willing to give, even when we have little?