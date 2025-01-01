[Video] Strengthening the Soul | A Powerful Dua

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Day 13: Purification, Patience & Piety – Strengthening the Soul | A Powerful Dua“

🌙 Do you ever feel like something is blocking you from a deep spiritual connection with God?

Sometimes, it’s not just our actions—it’s the unseen burdens within:

✔ Sins we haven’t repented for

✔ Habits we haven’t broken

✔ Impurities that weigh down our hearts Today’s powerful supplication is a plea for spiritual cleansing, asking God to:

✅ Purify us from inner and outer impurities – So we can worship with sincerity.

✅ Grant us patience over life’s trials – So we trust His plan without despair.

✅ Guide us toward taqwa & righteous companionship – So we stay firm on the right path.

📖 “O’ God! Purify me, grant me patience, guide me to piety, and bless me with righteous companions.”

🔹 Are we cleansing our hearts the way we cleanse our bodies?

🔹 Are we enduring life’s trials with patience and faith?

🔹 Are we surrounding ourselves with people who uplift our spirituality?

www.shafaqna.com