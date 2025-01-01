EU: 1 in 2 Muslims experience racial discrimination in daily life

Shafaqna English- Almost half of Muslims (47%) in the EU report experiencing racial discrimination, an increase from 39% in 2016. The countries with the highest rates are Austria (71%), Germany (68%), and Finland (63%).

“Being Muslim in the EU – Experiences of Muslims” (2024) by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) presents findings from a survey on the lived experiences of nearly 10,000 Muslims across 13 EU countries, conducted between 2021 and 2022.

The report is based on the experiences and opinions of 9,604 respondents who self-identified as Muslim when asked about their religion in 13 Member States: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden.

The number of Muslims in the EU has increased significantly

Muslims represent the second-largest religious group in the EU. They comprise a distinct mix of ethnicities, religious affiliations, philosophical beliefs, political persuasions, secular tendencies, languages, and cultural traditions. The most recent available estimates from the Pew Research Center are from 2016 and show that around 26 million Muslims live in the EU.

They represent about 5 % of the total population, with considerable variations in numbers across EU Member States. The number of Muslims in the EU has increased significantly in recent years due to people fleeing conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.

