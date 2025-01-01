English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

Bangladesh: UN’s Chief visits Rohingya Muslim refugees amid aid cuts

0

Shafaqna English- Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, visited Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh as their food rations are set to face severe cuts next month, which threatens the already dire living conditions in the world’s largest refugee settlement.

Guterres’s visit on Friday (14 Mar 2025) to the border district of Cox’s Bazar is seen as critical after the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) announced potential cuts to emergency food supplies following the shutdown of USAID operations.

Starting in April, the WFP may be forced to reduce food vouchers for the Rohingya from $12.50 to just $6 per month because of a lack of funding, raising fears of rising hunger in the overcrowded camps.

The UN children’s agency UNICEF said youngsters in the camps were experiencing the worst levels of malnutrition since 2017, with admissions for severe malnutrition treatment up 27 percent in February compared with the same month last year.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s Chief: States to support atomic weapon ban treaty

leila yazdani

UN’s Chief: Aid cuts to deprive millions of Afghans of healthcare

leila yazdani

UN’s Chief calls for peace and justice ahead of Ramadhan

leila yazdani

UN’s Chief: Africa ‘brimming with hope and possibility’

nafiseh yazdani

UN’s Chief calls for Sudan ceasefire ahead of Ramadhan

leila yazdani

Guterres highlights urgent need for climate action after hottest year on record

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.