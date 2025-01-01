Bangladesh: UN’s Chief visits Rohingya Muslim refugees amid aid cuts

Shafaqna English- Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, visited Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh as their food rations are set to face severe cuts next month, which threatens the already dire living conditions in the world’s largest refugee settlement.

Guterres’s visit on Friday (14 Mar 2025) to the border district of Cox’s Bazar is seen as critical after the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) announced potential cuts to emergency food supplies following the shutdown of USAID operations.

Starting in April, the WFP may be forced to reduce food vouchers for the Rohingya from $12.50 to just $6 per month because of a lack of funding, raising fears of rising hunger in the overcrowded camps.

The UN children’s agency UNICEF said youngsters in the camps were experiencing the worst levels of malnutrition since 2017, with admissions for severe malnutrition treatment up 27 percent in February compared with the same month last year.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com