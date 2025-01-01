Al-Aqsa Mosque: 80,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 14 March 2025

Shafaqna English- Around 80,000 Palestinians performed the second Friday prayer of the holy Month of Ramadhan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinian worshipers were stopped for long hours at the Israeli Qalandiya checkpoint, which separates the occupied West Bank from Occupied Jerusalem.

The Israeli authorities imposed severe restrictions on Palestinian access to Occupied Jerusalem. The Israeli forces also prevented Palestinians from the Jenin and Tulkarem governorates from reaching Jerusalem despite having obtained access permits. Israeli police had deployed thousands of police forces in Occupied Jerusalem before the Friday Prayer.

Under the new Israeli restrictions, only men over 55, women over 50, and children under 12 will be permitted to enter the holy Islamic site on Fridays in the holy Month of Ramadhan.

Source: Palestinian Information Center

