English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 80,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 14 March 2025

0

Shafaqna English- Around 80,000 Palestinians performed the second Friday prayer of the holy Month of Ramadhan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinian worshipers were stopped for long hours at the Israeli Qalandiya checkpoint, which separates the occupied West Bank from Occupied Jerusalem.

The Israeli authorities imposed severe restrictions on Palestinian access to Occupied Jerusalem. The Israeli forces also prevented Palestinians from the Jenin and Tulkarem governorates from reaching Jerusalem despite having obtained access permits. Israeli police had deployed thousands of police forces in Occupied Jerusalem before the Friday Prayer.

Under the new Israeli restrictions, only men over 55, women over 50, and children under 12 will be permitted to enter the holy Islamic site on Fridays in the holy Month of Ramadhan.

Source: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Ramadhan boosts street food business in Badakhshan

leila yazdani

Dubai lights up during holy Month of Ramadhan

nasibeh yazdani

Makkah: Over 25 million pray in Grand Mosque in first 10 days of Ramadhan

nasibeh yazdani

[Photos] Karbala: Services offered to pilgrims during Ramadhan by Hazrat Abbas’s (AS) shrine

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi cities shift toward nightlife during Ramadhan

nafiseh yazdani

War casts shadow over Ramadhan for Sudanese

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.