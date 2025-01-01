English
International Shia News Agency
Afghanistan: Sancharak deprived of basic services

Shafaqna English- Residents of Sancharak district in Sar-e-Pol province, Afghanistan, complain about the lack of electricity and clean drinking water.

Sancharak is one of the most remote districts of Sar-e-Pol and is recognized as a small town within the province.

“Currently, people bring water on donkeys from a distance of four kilometers. Some have dug wells and use them, but they face many problems. There is no running water source in the district center,” said Janatullah, Deputy District Governor of Sancharak.

Source:  Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

