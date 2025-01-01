Makkah: Over 25 million pray in Grand Mosque in first 10 days of Ramadhan

As reported by Al-Arabiya, over 5.5 million Muslims performed Umrah during this period. The authority also unveiled the arrangements to manage the influx of worshippers.

Over 11,000 staff members have been assigned to streamline movement in the mosque’s courtyards and walkways. Additionally, 350 supervisors oversee 4,000 workers who clean the Mosque five times daily and regulate access through designated pathways and escalators.

These teams also ensure safety protocols are adhered to and assist with directing worshippers to the upper floors and pilgrims to the Tawaf area.

To support visitors, the mosque features 20,000 Zamzam water dispensers and a fleet of 400 electric golf carts for mobility assistance.

It is also equipped with one of the world’s largest cooling systems, with a combined capacity of 155,000 tons, operating through the Al-Shamiya and Ajyad stations. This system maintains indoor temperatures between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius using high-efficiency air filters.

Source: IQNA