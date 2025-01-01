Pakistan: Blast in North-western Mosque

Shafaqna English- A blast occurred at a mosque on Friday in northwestern Pakistan, injuring a religious party leader and three others, including children, police said.

Abdullah Nadeem, a local Leader of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Party, was believed to be the target of the blast and had been hospitalized with serious injuries, said Asif Bahadar, District Police Chief in South Waziristan. He said two children were among the injured.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the explosion. Attacks have been escalating in Pakistan’s border regions with Afghanistan in recent months.

Last month, a suicide bomber killed six worshippers during Friday prayers at an Islamic seminary in northwestern Pakistan, known as a historic training ground for the Afghan Taliban.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com