Dubai lights up during holy Month of Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- Dubai lights up with shimmering lanterns, intricate motifs, grand installations, and light projections during the holy Month of Ramadhan. The festive decorations and unique light displays are a key highlight of the second edition of the #RamadanInDubai campaign.

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, announced that it has collaborated with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to bring these stunning displays and decorations to the city’s public spaces, creating a festive atmosphere that delights residents and visitors while capturing the spirit of Ramadhan.

The initiative is part of ‘Anwaar Dubai’, a new Brand Dubai project dedicated to enhancing the city’s visual landscape by adorning prominent streets, landmarks, and Mosques with festive Ramadhan decorations.

Source: Emirates News Agency

