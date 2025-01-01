USA: Trump administration considering travel ban on dozens of countries

Shafaqna English- The Trump administration is considering implementing extensive

travel restrictions for citizens of numerous countries as part of a new ban, according to Reuters.



The memo lists a total of 41 countries divided into three separate groups. The first group of 10 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and North Korea, among others, would be set for a full visa suspension.

In the second group, five countries- Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan- would face partial suspensions that would impact tourist and student visas as well as other immigrant visas, with some exceptions. In the third group, a total of 26 countries that include Belarus, Pakistan, and Turkmenistan, among others, would be considered for a partial suspension of U.S. visa issuance if their governments “do not make efforts to address deficiencies within 60 days”, the memo said.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com