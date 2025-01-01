English
Afghanistan: Ramadhan boosts street food business in Badakhshan

Shafaqna English- Several street food vendors in Badakhshan report an increase in demand and a boom in their businesses during Ramadhan.

Saadullah, who has been selling mantu in Wahdat city, the center of Argo district, for over ten years, said his business has flourished since the beginning of Ramadan, earning up to 4,000 afghani daily.

“Before Ramadan, we used to prepare one pot, but now we bring two. Our work has improved. Previously, we earned around 2,000 afghani daily, but now we make 4,000 afghani, stated Saadullah.

“These days, business is good. We sell between 6,000 to 12,000 afghani daily,” stated Abdul Karim, another vendor in Badakhshan.

The markets in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province, take on a different atmosphere as Iftar approaches.

