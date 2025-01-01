UN chief calls on global leaders to take a stand against ‘anti-Muslim bigotry’

Shafaqna English- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern about a troubling increase in anti-Muslim bigotry, calling on governments to safeguard religious freedom.

Guterres made the remarks on Saturday to mark the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which is marked every year on March 15.

Rights groups around the world and the UN have noted a rise in Islamophobia, anti-Arab bias, and anti-Semitism since the start of Israel’s 17-month war on Gaza.

“We are witnessing a disturbing rise in anti-Muslim bigotry. From racial profiling and discriminatory policies that violate human rights and dignity to outright violence against individuals and places of worship,” the UN chief said in a video post on X. “This is part of a wider scourge of intolerance, extremist ideologies and attacks against religious groups and vulnerable populations.”

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com