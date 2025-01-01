Pope Francis to visit Turkiye in May despite ongoing health issues

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis plans to visit Turkiye in May 2025 despite health concerns.

The planned visit of Pope Francis to Turkiye in May 2025 will become one of the year’s top diplomatic and interfaith events. The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Francis is considering traveling to Turkiye to build better relationships between faiths and connect more deeply with Muslim communities.

Pope Francis turned 88 years old while dealing with multiple health issues, such as knee troubles and recent respiratory difficulties. Despite the various challenges he faces, his resilience and dedication to interfaith dialogue never falter. The visit represents symbolic value because Turkiye is a historical and religious connector between Europe and the Middle East.

The visit by Pope Francis would not only hold religious significance but would also carry important diplomatic implications. Should Pope Francis’s health allow it and the visit be officially confirmed, this event would become an important achievement in interfaith relations.

Source: Middle East Monitor