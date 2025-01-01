English
UNICEF:One in three children in northern Gaza suffers from acute malnutrition

Shafaqna English- The United Nations’ children’s agency has warned that one in three children under the age of two in the northern Gaza Strip suffers from acute malnutrition.

In a statement on Saturday, UNICEF said fast-spreading malnutrition among children in Gaza is reaching “devastating and unprecedented levels” due to the deep effects of Israel’s war and ongoing curbs on the delivery of aid into the territory.

The agency said acute malnutrition had doubled in a month, affecting 31 percent of children under two in February, compared with 15.6 percent in January. Among children under five, acute malnutrition has surged from 13 to 25 percent, it added, citing nutrition screenings carried out by UNICEF and its partners.

“The speed at which this catastrophic child malnutrition crisis in Gaza has unfolded is shocking, especially when desperately needed assistance has been at the ready just a few miles away,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF’s executive director.

She added that despite repeated attempts to deliver aid, the situation for children in Gaza “is getting worse with each passing day”.

“Our efforts in providing life-saving aid are being hampered by unnecessary restrictions, and those are costing children their lives,” Russell said.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

