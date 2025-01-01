Asia-Pacific countries mark sixth anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks

“As we reflect on this day, we must also confront the forces that contributed to this tragedy,” Luxon said at a Unity Hui, adding that “Islamophobia, like all forms of hatred, has no place in New Zealand. It is our responsibility to challenge it wherever it appears—in words, policies, or in the silence that enables prejudice to grow,” according to Radio New Zealand.

In 2019, a white supremacist terrorist from Australia used semi-automatic rifles to kill 51 Muslims and injure 40 others at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch.

March 15 was also designated by the UN General Assembly as “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” in light of the attack.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, marking the day in a statement from Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, expressed dedication to promoting tolerance, harmony, and mutual respect among all religions and cultures.

Malaysia, in a statement from the Foreign Ministry, stated its “unwavering commitment to combating Islamophobia and all acts of violence and hatred directed at individuals based on their religion or beliefs.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also issued a statement, saying that Islamophobia has no place in the Pacific nation and that Canberra will “combat it with the full force of laws.”

“Australia stands firm against any expression or act of hatred or hostility toward the Muslim community,” Albanese said.

Source:Anadolu Agency