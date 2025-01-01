English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther News

A campaign to distribute 800 food baskets to underprivileged Halabja’s families

0

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Kuristan’s Halabja launched a campaign to distribute 800 food baskets to underprivileged families across the province.

The provincial administration stated that the distribution process, coordinated with the Directorate of Migration, Displacement, and Crisis Response, spanned two days, reaching vulnerable families in Halabja City, Sirwan and Khurmal districts, and the Bayara and Bamo subdistricts. The aid was delivered under an organized plan to maximize the number of beneficiaries.

“The initiative aims to support low-income families during the holy month of Ramadhan and ease financial burdens amid ongoing economic hardships in the region,” according to the administration.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Ramadhan boosts street food business in Badakhshan

leila yazdani

Dubai lights up during holy Month of Ramadhan

nasibeh yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 80,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 14 March 2025

leila yazdani

Makkah: Over 25 million pray in Grand Mosque in first 10 days of Ramadhan

nasibeh yazdani

[Photos] Karbala: Services offered to pilgrims during Ramadhan by Hazrat Abbas’s (AS) shrine

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi cities shift toward nightlife during Ramadhan

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.