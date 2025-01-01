A campaign to distribute 800 food baskets to underprivileged Halabja’s families

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Kuristan’s Halabja launched a campaign to distribute 800 food baskets to underprivileged families across the province.

The provincial administration stated that the distribution process, coordinated with the Directorate of Migration, Displacement, and Crisis Response, spanned two days, reaching vulnerable families in Halabja City, Sirwan and Khurmal districts, and the Bayara and Bamo subdistricts. The aid was delivered under an organized plan to maximize the number of beneficiaries.

“The initiative aims to support low-income families during the holy month of Ramadhan and ease financial burdens amid ongoing economic hardships in the region,” according to the administration.

