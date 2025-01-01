Book seizures in Indian-administered Kashmir raise concerns about religious censorship

Shafaqna English- The seizure of books can be seen as part of a larger attempt to reshape the political environment in Kashmir, raising concerns about religious censorship.

On the evening of 13 February, dozens of police carried out raids across several neighborhoods in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir.

Unlike previous operations that focused on arresting individuals accused of “anti-India activities”, these raids targeted bookstores.

“Policemen, both in uniform and plain clothes, raided multiple bookstores and seized books written by the well-known Islamic scholar Syed Abul A’la Maududi,” a bookseller who requested anonymity, told Middle East Eye.

“A few days earlier, they had already visited the store, searched for Maududi’s books, and taken some with them. None of us in the shop dared to question the authorities about the seizures,” he added.

Nearly half a dozen bookstores in and around Lal Chowk, Srinagar’s main commercial area, had been raided that night.

