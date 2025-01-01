[Video] Seeking Forgiveness & Protection from Hardship | A Powerful Ramadan Du’a

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Day 14: Seeking Forgiveness & Protection from Hardship | A Powerful Ramadan Du’a“

🌙 Have we ever felt overwhelmed by our mistakes—like no matter how hard we try, we keep stumbling?

It happens to all of us. But today’s powerful supplication reminds us that God’s mercy is always greater than our sins. We ask Him to:

✅ Forgive our missteps – So they don’t weigh down our hearts.

✅ Release us from past mistakes – So we can move forward with dignity.

✅ Shield us from trials & calamities – So our faith remains unshaken.

📖 “O God! Do not hold me to account for my stumbles, release me from my mistakes, and protect me from trials and hardships.”

🔹 Are we actively seeking forgiveness, or just waiting for mercy?

🔹 Are we protecting our dignity by staying firm on the right path?

🔹 Are we asking God to shield us from hardships that weaken our faith?

www.shafaqna.com