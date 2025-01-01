Canada: Officials, Muslim leaders call for action against Islamophobia

Shafaqna English- Officials in Canada observed the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on Saturday, urging Canadians to resist bigotry targeted at the nation’s Muslim communities.

But one organization that defends the civil rights of Canada’s Muslims says not enough is being done to counter the rising tide of hate.

Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, issued a statement Saturday, saying Muslims in Canada face systemic barriers and are subjected to violence and discrimination. Islamophobia, she added, comes in the form of racism, stereotypes, and hostility.

“In addition to individual acts of intolerance and racial proﬁling, Islamophobia can unfairly lead to viewing and treating Muslims as a greater security threat on an institutional and societal level,” she said.

Source: CTV News

www.shafaqna.com