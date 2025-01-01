English
International Shia News Agency
Saudi Arabia: Recycled ihrams promoting eco-friendly pilgrimage

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture’s Fashion Commission has launched the Sustainable Ihram initiative, which focuses on recycling and repurposing used ihrams.

With the arrival of Ramadan and many Muslims from around the world performing Umrah, the ihram, a simple, white garment symbolizing purity, unity, and devotion, is a compulsory garment for male worshippers.

The ihram is a critical part of the Umrah and Hajj experience, consisting of two pieces of unstitched cloth.

The project aims to not only honor sacred Islamic traditions but also contribute to the protection of the planet by embracing eco-friendly solutions.

Source: Arab news

www.shafaqna.com

