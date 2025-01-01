English
Afghanistan: Sweet Shops in Herat thrive during Ramadhan despite economic hardships

Shafaqna English- As iftar time approaches during the holy month of Ramadhan, pastry shops are packed with customers buying cakes, cookies, jalebi, and dates to complete their evening meals.

Sweet shops in Herat have witnessed a surge in demand, as residents prepare traditional sweets for iftar.

Bismillah Taheri, a resident of Herat, stated: “During Ramadan, the consumption of cakes, cookies, jalebi, and dates increases significantly in Herat.”

Abdul Ahad, another Herat resident, said: “During this blessed month, people traditionally break their fast with jalebi, dates, cakes, and cookies.”

However, while demand remains high, some vendors report a decline in purchasing power compared to last year.

