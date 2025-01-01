[Video] Ramadhan 2025: Day 15 Special Programs

Shafaqna English- Special Program of Islamic Centers on the 15th Day of Ramadhan 2025.

Muslim Youth In Motion | Birth of Imam Hassan AS – Sayed Mahdi Modaresi | Night 15 | Ramadan 2024/1446

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAKPHweDZeA

[LIVE] Wiladat Imam Hassan A.S | Eve Of 15th Ramadhan | HIC Peterborough | 15/03/2025

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07J_e0fjwDM Islamic Educational Center of Orange County | What Happened Between the Prophet and the Jews in Madinah? | Ramadan 1446 Night 15 | Dr. Al-Qazwini https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AUm3BrOGN0E