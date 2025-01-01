[Video] Embracing Humility & Penitence – The Path to Spiritual Elevation

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Day 15: Embracing Humility & Penitence – The Path to Spiritual Elevation“
🌙 We’ve reached the midpoint of Ramadan—can we feel the shift?
For two weeks, we’ve been fasting, praying, and striving for closeness to God. But now, the real question is:
✔ Have our hearts softened?
✔ Has our humility deepened?
✔ Are we truly submitting to God—not just outwardly, but inwardly?
Today’s powerful supplication is a heartfelt plea for two essential spiritual states:
✅ The humility of those who sincerely obey God – So our submission is genuine.
✅ The penitence of those who truly return to Him – So our repentance transforms us.
✅ An expanded heart full of sincerity & devotion – So faith becomes our guiding force.
📖 “O God! Grant me the obedience of the humble and expand my heart with sincere repentance.”
🔹 Are we submitting with humility, or just going through the motions?
🔹 Are we repenting in a way that truly changes us?
🔹 Are we allowing our hearts to be shaped by faith—or are we still holding onto distractions?